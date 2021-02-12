      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Elderly Wilmington Man

Feb 12, 2021 @ 5:21am

The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of a Wilmington man following a crash in Joliet. Seventy-five year old John Mcdade was pronounced deceased Thursday, Feb 11 at 9:05 p.m. at the Amita St. Joseph Medical Center ER in Joliet.

Mr. Mcdade was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of N. Larkin Ave and W. Douglas St in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date.

