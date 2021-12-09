Fatal Crash Along Route 6 Takes Life Of Joliet Man

A single vehicle crash takes the life of a 40 year old male resident from Joliet. It happened Wednesday, December 8th just after 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The intersection of Route 6 and Reeves Road which is near Larkin, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 6 when the vehicle struck a median and the vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a tree. The driver was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
This crash is under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.