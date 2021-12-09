      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash Along Route 6 Takes Life Of Joliet Man

Dec 9, 2021 @ 6:18am

A single vehicle crash takes the life of a 40 year old male resident from Joliet. It happened Wednesday, December 8th just after 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The intersection of Route 6 and Reeves Road which is near Larkin, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 6 when the vehicle struck a median and the vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a tree. The driver was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This crash is under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.

Popular Posts
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
KID NEWS: 'Smart Cookies' Know America's Most Popular Holiday Cookies
Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue & Restaurant with Choctaw Nation
The Secret Weapon to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain Is..
Numbers Revealed For First Weekend Of Deer Hunting Season In Illinois
Connect With Us Listen To Us On