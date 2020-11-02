Fatal Accident in Will County Leads to Three Deaths
Illinois State Police have released details about a single vehicle accident in the early morning hours on Monday. It was 12:34am that State Police were called to Illinois Route 50 just south of Wilmington-Peotone Road. The investigation has shown that a 2012 Gray Dodge vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 50 when it suddenly left the roadway and entered a ditch. The car then struck a tree and became engulfed in flames. The accident led to the death of a 22-year-old male from Steger, a 23-year-old female from Steger and a 3-month-old female. The investigation into the accident continues.