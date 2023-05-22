‘Fast X’ Races To Top Of The Box Office

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Score another big win for the Fast & Furious franchise.

Fast X raced to the top of the box office over the weekend, lapping the competition with $67.25 million in ticket sales.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took second place with an impressive $32.89 million in its third weekend.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($9.7 million), Book Club: The Next Chapter ($3 million), and Evil Dead Rise ($2.3 million) round out the top five.

Are you a “Fast” fan? To be honest, I lost interest in the franchise after the third film, but I am glad to see it doing so well.