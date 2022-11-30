Fast-Food Chains With Secret Dog Menus
Everyone loves to treat their four-legged friends to a treat sometimes, but who knew that some fast-food chains actually have a secret menu just for your pup?
Readers Digest put together a list of chains that cater just to them
Starbucks Puppuccino, a small serving of whipped cream served in an espresso cup or sample-size cold beverage cup.
Dairy Queen Pup Cup, a mini vanilla sundae topped with a dog biscuit.
Culver’s Frozen Custard topped with a milk bone.
Dunkin’ Puppy Latte is a four-ounce cup of whipped cream without any flavoring or extra additives.
Shake Shack Pooch-ini, is a custom-made dessert consisting of dog biscuits, peanut butter sauce, and vanilla custard.
Johnny Rockets Dog Burger, ask for a cut-up burger patty and water.
In-N-Out Pup Patty is a plain, unseasoned burger patty with no salt.
Tim Hortons offers its famous Timbits to doggies in a plain, dog-friendly sugar-free form.
Chick-fil-A will usually provide biscuits for your pup if they are with you in the drive-thru.