Fast Food and Restaurant Chains You Might See Less of In 2021
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Subway is shaking up its loyalty rewards program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Many restaurant and fast food chains were struggling before the pandemic crushed their bottom line. Business Insider has named 15 restaurants that we’ll be seeing less of in 2021 and some of them include:
Steak and Shake -which recently closed 51 stores after already closing over a hundred locations
Subway – which may be forced to close another 900 locations
Pizza Hut – which may have less than 7,000 locations by 2021
Burger King – which plans to close 200-250 stores per year over the next few years
Other restaurants closing several stores in the next year include Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday and even Taco Bell. You can read the full list of disappearing restaurants from BusinessInsider.com here.