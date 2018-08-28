Farmer’s Almanac says Cold Snowy Winter for Chicagoland
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 28, 2018 @ 6:40 AM

So just what will winter bring? Depends on who you ask as both NOAA and Old Farmer’s Almanac are forecasting a bleak winter of warmer temperatures and less precipitation. The Almanac says Those in the Great Lakes, and the Midwest will see colder than average temperatures combined with above average precipitation making for a very snowy winter. So get your snow blower ready and make sure your winter coat still fits!

Here’s more from Transword Snow Boarding.

