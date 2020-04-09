Farm Aid goes digital this weekend!
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Willie Nelson performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)
John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews will be joining Willie Nelson for a streaming Farm Aid concert this weekend. The stars will be performing from their homes for the digital concert, which will raise funds and awareness for farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Farm Aid has been raising money for American farmers since 1985. “At Home with Farm Aid” is this Saturday at 7pm on AXS TV and on the Farm Aid website.
Watch it HERE