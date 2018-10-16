Fans Say This Netflix Show Is Too Scary

The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflix’s shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s latest horror series you may want to think twice about watching it alone. Fans are saying that “The Haunting of Hill House” is so scary that they are literally passing out from fear and can’t sleep at all after watching.

The series is based on a 1959 novel of the same name, and has been on the big screen twice already, but this Netflix series has fans screaming and cringing in a way the movies couldn’t accomplish.

“It’s going to give me a **** anxiety attack,” one fan said on Twitter. Another fan said the series was, “so creepy but actual the best I’ve seen, even if I can’t sleep after it.”

Have you seen “The Haunting of Hill House?” Do you like to watch horror movies year round, o/r just during the month of October? What is it that you like so much about horror movies? Wow, here’s more from Unilad.