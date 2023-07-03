Fans Praise Shania Twain for her Quick Recovery after a Fall on Stage in Chicago

Shania Twain fell during her Saturday (July 1) concert, here in Chicago (Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park) – but she didn’t seem to get hurt, nor show discomfort. In fact, she handled it really well.

Ironically, Twain slipped while she was singing “Don’t Be Stupid,” from her 1997 album “Come On Over.”

The video shows the 57-year-old singer landing on her behind, yelling, “Don’t be stupid, Chicago! Love you!” Twain is then seen sitting on the floor, and quickly, gracefully moving back into the choreography for the song.

Fans commented on Twain’s graceful fall, with one tweeting, “Omg yes!! We were trying not to. Perfect song for it to happen. Don’t be stupid, Shania [crying laughing emoji].”

Another wrote, “Security trying not to laugh,” along with a video of security smirking after Twain’s fall.

A third wrote, “Still a queen, How did she pull this off so good?!?!”

We’ve heard about quite a few stage falls, this past year – from Luke Bryan to Dustin Lynch, and more.

