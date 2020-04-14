Fans outraged over Blac Chyna charging for FaceTime calls and social media follows
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImageThe COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to get creative with how they earn money — including celebrities like Blac Chyna.
The 31-year-old entrepreneur is using this unprecedented time to get closer to her fans, but it’ll cost them. According to her website, Lashed Cosmetics, fans can FaceTime with Chyna for an unspecified amount of time for either $950 or 4 interest-free payments of $237.50 via QUADPAY. If that’s not in the budget, fans also have the option to get a follow back on Instagram for $250 or 4 interest-free payments of $62.50.
The business decision made the reality star a trending topic on Twitter as a frenzy of people criticized her.
“Whoever paying $950 to FaceTime blac chyna needs to have all their money taken away,” one user quipped.
“People are out of work and can’t pay their bills,” another wrote, “But yes, let’s pay her for face time.”
In a statement to People, Chyna’s lawyer explained, “Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the COVID-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life.”
“Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity,” the lawyer continued. “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson.”
Chyna’s lawyer also referenced the current custody battle for Dream adding that it is “not cheap” and that the single mom needs to continually find “unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic.”
