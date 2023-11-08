Fans of Luke Combs are hoping to hear him sing “Fast Car” on the CMA Awards tonight (11-8). His version is nominated for Best Song as well as Best Single. Luke is also nominated for Entertainer, Album, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

He says he recorded the 1988 pop hit, because it’s one of his all-time favorites. He admits, he was a little anxious of what the original writer and performer of the song, Tracy Chapman would think about his version. He told us this:

“You know, it was awesome. You know seeing that Tracy had heard my cover and that she liked it. Was so awesome. You know, I think you know when you’re an artist and you cover someone’s song you always want the validation of you know, the songwriter or the original artist, you kind of want that you know approval. And so that was super awesome and I’m very thankful for it.”

SIDE NOTES

CMA AWARDS NOMINATIONS:

Entertainer of The Year:

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo Of The Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Single of the Year:

“Fast Car”; Luke Combs; Producer: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathon Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck”; Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor”; Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know”; Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Wait In The Truck”; Hardy f/Lainey Wilson; Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Album of the Year:

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne Bell Bottom Country; Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old; Luke Combs; Producers Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time; Morgan Wallen Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat; Kelsea Ballerini Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year:

“Fast Car”; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck”; Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange”; Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“Wait In The Truck”; Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event Of The Year:

“Save Me”; Jelly Roll w/Lainey Wilson; Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God”; Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff

“Wait In The Truck”; Hardy f/Lainey Wilson; Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore”; Carly Pearce f/Chris Stapleton; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

New Artist of the Year:

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

“Light On In The Kitchen”; Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane”; Old Dominion; Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor”; Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know”; Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear

“Wait In The Truck”; Hardy f/Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin Clough

