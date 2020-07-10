Fans make their predictions for Chris Brown’s upcoming album, ‘Breezy’

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesFollowing last year’s award-winning Indigo album, Chris Brown has announced the title of his tenth studio album, Breezy. The title comes from the singer’s nickname and his loyal fanbase, Team Breezy.
Since making the massive announcement on social media, fans have been anticipating just how many songs will be on the album to follow his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, Slime & B.
“I’m just so happy that we all agree and are all praying that Chris Brown ONLY gives us around 15 songs on this new album,” a fan tweeted. “I was so overwhelmed by the last two albums I couldn’t even get into it.”
Another said, “I think Chris Brown is going to drop Breezy on Aeko’s birthday. Remember this tweet.” If they’re right, then that means Breezy will likely drop on November 20, on his son’s first birthday.
It’s unclear if the album will be released this year or next. With no release date, track list, or creative cover art yet, fans are free to speculate.
Earlier this year, Chris Brown jumped on T-Pain‘s “Wake Up Dead” and shot the music video for “Put in Work” with Jacquees. Last month, he took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the virtual 2020 BET Awards.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.