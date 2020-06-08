Fans criticize YG’s motives after shooting a music video for “FTP” during a Black Lives Matter protest

Ro LexxFans are criticizing rapper YG for shooting a music video for his new single, “FTP,” during a protest in Los Angeles on Sunday.
People had a lot today about his decision, including outspoken and candid female rapper Chika, who thought the act was “disgusting.”
“YG said he here to shoot a video,” she tweeted. “Shooting a music video while Breonna Taylor’s killers are still walking the streets is [freaking] disgusting.”
Chika said the act was “incredibly self-serving,” [considering] “there are countless ways to raise money that don’t scream, ‘look at me.’”
A fan chimed, asking, “[Is this] the same YG who used Nipsey Hussle’s funeral to make colorist remarks? after which Chika replied, “That same YG.” Twitter ripped YG to shreds after his “Light-Skinned Pretty Girls” comment on stage at Nipsey’s memorial service last year.
Chika continued her frustrations in an Instagram video; she captioned it, “I said what I said.”
“You’re capitalizing off of people being tired,” she said in the video. “I give a [damn] about these people who died and making sure no one else dies, that’s why we’re out here.”
YG also responded on Instagram, telling fans to “stay focused” on the real story. “The real story here is me, and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change,” he wrote.
“That is history,” he continued, “That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods.”
YG further suggested fans directing their energy towards government officials to “create the change they want to see.”
“We got a real enemy, and it ain’t each other,” YG concluded the post.
By Rachel George
