Fans Can’t Get Enough of Chris Stapleton’s “Perfect” Theme Song

After impressing fans at the 2023 Super Bowl with his moving rendition of the National Anthem in February, country star Chris Stapleton teamed up with the NFL again this week ahead of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the final playoff game of the weekend.

The 45-year-old Lexington, Kentucky-born Stapleton performed “In the Air Tonight,” featuring Snoop Dogg, before the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on ESPN.

Consequently, the 2024 Emmy Awards also began with a version of the song performed by Travis Barker.

Fans took to Twitter Monday night (January 15) to discuss Stapleton’s performance during the playoff game. Beau Jennings wrote, “I never really had a Chris Stapleton phase but him doing the in the air tonight song is perfect.” Mike Rhyner asked, “Does Chris Stapleton do ‘In the Air Tonight’ at his live shows?”

