Fans Are Loving Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s New Cover Of ‘Love Is Alive’ By The Judds: ‘Sounds Soooo Good!’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently covered The Judds’ 1984 country classic “Love Is Alive.” It’s the first time Shelton has harmonized with Stefani on leading vocals.

The ex-No Doubt singer shared a video on Instagram for her 17 million followers. She talked about recording a cover with her husband and expressed its significance to her. “It’s Blake’s first time singing harmony on my lead, and it’s a dream come true,” she said in a recording studio clip.

Gwen added that there is “no way to compete with the original,” but Gwen and Blake gave it their best shot, and fans love it.

“Love your rendition, it’s amazing! You’re sounding like a real country girl now!” one fan commented as another added: “sounds soooo good!” One other replied: “Gwen! I feel you mad respected this song and sang it is it should be. Great job! So much growth in you as an artist.”

What do you think of Gwen and Blake’s version of “Love Is Alive?”