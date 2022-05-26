Family Vacation Survey!

With the summer travel season here, a survey by Ebooker reveals that 66% of couples argue while on vacation. Other findings:
– 50% of couples argue over where to vacation
– the most likely factors to cause arguments are money and how much time to spend together. Women most often blame alcohol for causing holiday fights while men get most annoyed if their partner eyes up others on the beach.
– 56% of couples return from vacations feeling their relationship is stronger.
– 74% of adults believe beach holidays are best for a romantic break.