Family time is what Cole Swindell loves about Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023 2:15PM CST
Ask Cole Swindell what he loves most about Thanksgiving, and he’d tell you in a heartbeat that it’s time spent with family.

“We’ve always had a close family, so it’s really the holidays — whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, whatever — is the only time we really all get to be together as a family,” says Cole.

For him, family time together isn’t over-the-top, elaborate or activity-driven. It’s focused on the small, simple traditions and things that mean the most.

“Just sitting around the table, holding hands saying the blessing, telling stories, it’s just all the things that make Thanksgiving special to me,” Cole shares.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

