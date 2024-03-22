Family of Missing Mizzou Student Prepares for Worst in Nashville

The family of missing student Riley Strain, who disappeared on a trip to Nashville, two weeks ago, has spoken out about unreleased CCTV footage – which has shortened the window of his last known position. Riley’s family remains hopeful for his safe return. They say they are prepared to address difficult possibilities – which become more likely as time wears on.

The 22-year-old was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar, after 9:30 p.m., before he disappeared, on Friday, March 8. He and his fraternity brothers from University of Missouri had been to Garth Brook’s bar and Miranda Lambert’s bar, before that. There’s still no sign of him, except for his bank card, which was found along the nearby Cumberland River.

Police have not shared newer footage publicly, due to poor quality. But they have released a video, which shows Riley crossing Gay Street after he left the bar. A second video shows him walking on a sidewalk, near Officer Reginald Young, who’s body cam shows they exchanged a greeting. This video doesn’t show him stumbling as much as the first does. He was alone, and headed in the opposite direction of his hotel.

Frat brothers did not call 9-1-1 till 16 hours later.