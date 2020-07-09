Family Of Man Who Died In Joliet Police Custody Demands Justice
Family members of a man who died in Joliet police custody are demanding justice. Loved ones of Eric Lurry rallied yesterday against what they’re calling a cover-up by the Joliet Police Department. Lurry was arrested in January for drug-related charges. Officers found drugs hidden in his mouth before he suffered a medical emergency and later died at the hospital. Video of the incident was later leaked by a Joliet Police sergeant, who has since been stripped of his police powers. The footage shows one officer pinching Lurry’s nose shut for over a minute, while another inserts a baton in his mouth.
Will County Coroner’s office classified Lurry’s death as an accident due to heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine intoxication as a result of Eric Lurry ingesting large quantities of narcotics.
An investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force found no criminal negligence by police officers.