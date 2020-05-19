Family Looking for Missing Minooka Man
A local family is looking for answers after a 28-year-old Minooka man went missing late last week. Brandon Kranz was last seen at his Minooka home on Friday at approximately 9:30pm before leaving for an unknown location. He was wearing a dark orange or dark brown t-shirt and dark jeans. He also drives a dark tan Buick encore with License Plate CB47083. Kranz is considered a danger to himself but not others according to family members. The family asks that you please call your local police department non-emergency line if you see Kranz or his vehicle. If anyone has any information that might help locate Brandon you can call the Minooka Police Department at 815-467-2161.