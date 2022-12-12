98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

December 12, 2022 12:02PM CST
Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett.  The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor.  He was 45.  Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind.  The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.

