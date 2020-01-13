Family Feud Canada Contestant Gets $10,000 Worth of Popeyes after Wrong Answer
A woman who went viral after giving a wrong answer during an episode of Family Feud Canada is getting $10,000 worth of free food. Contestant Eve Dubois stood to win $10,000 on the game show when she was asked to name Popeyes favorite food” by host Gerry Dee. Thinking fast food and not classic cartoon character, Dubois buzzed in and gave an extremely wrong answer. Dubois excitedly danced and said chicken in an exaggerated, sing-song voice as her family gasped in response and host Dee buried his head at the podium.
She told the CBC she realized her error after seeing her mother give her the death glare. I was like, what did I do? Whats wrong, why arent you clapping for me,” Dubois said. Then I realized I totally messed up.” I thought you meant Popeyes chicken! she said to Dee. While she missed out on the grand prize, shes still taking something home after the restaurant chain offered her some free grub. Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes, the food chain tweeted. Here’s the complete story from the NY Daily News.