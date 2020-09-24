Familiar Face Running for Joliet City Council
A familiar face is attempting to make their way back to Joliet City Hall. Former interim city manager and Corporation counsel Marty Shannon has pulled a petition to run for one of the three at-large seats on the Joliet City Council in the April election. The Joliet patch first reported that Shannon, who was fired from the city attorney position be back in May, would be attempting to return to City Hall. He had previously in the position in Interim city manager in June 2019. One of the incumbents in the at-large city Council seat has already announced they will not run for reelection when Don “Duck” Dickinson made the announcement last month. It is believed that the two other incumbents Jan Quillman and Mike Turk will be running for reelection for their seats. The City Council election will take place on April 6 of 2021.