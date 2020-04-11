Famed Doubletree Hotel Cookie Recipe Revealed
If you have ever stayed at the Doubletree Hotel then you know their chocolate cookies are amazing! For the first time ever, their cookie recipe is being revealed. In a statement they said, we know this an anxious time for everyone. A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness. They created a video of the recipe with step by step instructions that you can watch on Vimeo. You can also freeze any unused dough and here is the best part, you don’t have to thaw it out before you bake it!
½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)
¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 ¼ cups flour
½ cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch cinnamon
2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chips chocolate chips
1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts
Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.
Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.
With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.
Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.
Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.