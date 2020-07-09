Fallout After Duckworth Suggests National Dialogue On Monuments
Senator Tammy Duckworth is facing fallout after making comments suggesting a national dialogue about removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers. Duckworth made the comments Sunday during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union. The Purple Heart recipient is now facing criticism from Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, who called her a “silly and unimpressive person” who hates America. Duckworth responded to Carlson on Twitter, who continued the drama on his show the next day and on Twitter. In Duckworth’s original interview, she stated that the global pandemic is the major issue facing America.