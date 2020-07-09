      Weather Alert

Fallout After Duckworth Suggests National Dialogue On Monuments

Jul 9, 2020 @ 2:50pm

Senator Tammy Duckworth is facing fallout after making comments suggesting a national dialogue about removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers.  Duckworth made the comments Sunday during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.  The Purple Heart recipient is now facing criticism from Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, who called her a “silly and unimpressive person” who hates America.  Duckworth responded to Carlson on Twitter, who continued the drama on his show the next day and on Twitter.  In Duckworth’s original interview, she stated that the global pandemic is the major issue facing America.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics