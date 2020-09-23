Fall Out Boy launching signature tacos with Los Angeles restaurant
ABC/Byron CohenCelebrate National Taco Day with a signature creation from Fall Out Boy.
The Chicago rockers have teamed up with the Los Angeles restaurant Casa Vega to make a FOB-branded taco, delightfully named “Sugar, We’re Going to Get Tacos.”
The limited-time special will make its debut on National Taco Day — October 4 — and will be available for the rest of the month. Stay tuned to the Casa Vega Instagram page for more info.
While you wait for National Taco Day to arrive, you can re-watch Fall Out Boy’s epic Celebrity Family Feud battle with Weezer, which premiered over the weekend.
By Josh Johnson
