Fall Out Boy launches ‘From Under the Cork Tree’ 15th anniversary merch
ABC/Randy HolmesCome this Sunday, Fall Out Boy‘s From Under the Cork Tree will have been dance, dancing for 15 years.
The Chicago band’s breakout 2005 album officially turns 15 on May 3. To celebrate, the group has announced a special line of From Under the Cork Tree merch.
Items available include a limited edition t-shirt, sweatshirt and two-LP vinyl collection. You can pre-order yours now via Store.FallOutBoy.com.
Along with the anniversary merch, you can also buy a Fall Out Boy-branded face mask. Proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 relief effort in Chicago.
Fall Out Boy’s most recent album is 2018’s M A N I A. They also released a new greatest hits collection called Believers Never Die — Volume Two, which documents the band’s post-hiatus career, last November.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.