      Weather Alert

Fall Out Boy joins Call for Code climate change & COVID-19 awareness campaign

May 27, 2020 @ 4:05pm

ABC/Randy HolmesFall Out Boy has teamed up with more than 50 other celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and fashion in support of the Call for Code climate change and COVID-19 awareness campaign. 

The initiative is advocating for “new tech solutions to help people suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.”

“Let’s fight back against #COVID19 + #ClimateChange,” Fall Out Boy tweeted. “Join @callforcode + @unhumanrights to help create solutions for the world’s most vulnerable people.” They also added the hashtag #TechforGood.

Other celebrities participating include Sammy Hagar, Rod Stewart, Barbra StreisandQuincy JonesCeline DionEllen DeGeneresCherMichael BubléJeff Bridges, Jonas BrothersCarole KingGigi Hadid andPitbull.

For more info, visit CallforCode.org.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics