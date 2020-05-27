Fall Out Boy joins Call for Code climate change & COVID-19 awareness campaign
ABC/Randy HolmesFall Out Boy has teamed up with more than 50 other celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and fashion in support of the Call for Code climate change and COVID-19 awareness campaign.
The initiative is advocating for “new tech solutions to help people suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.”
“Let’s fight back against #COVID19 + #ClimateChange,” Fall Out Boy tweeted. “Join @callforcode + @unhumanrights to help create solutions for the world’s most vulnerable people.” They also added the hashtag #TechforGood.
Other celebrities participating include Sammy Hagar, Rod Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Cher, Michael Bublé, Jeff Bridges, Jonas Brothers, Carole King, Gigi Hadid andPitbull.
For more info, visit CallforCode.org.
By Josh Johnson
