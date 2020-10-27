Fall Out Boy endorses Joe Biden; Bad Wolves frontman endorses Donald Trump
Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty ImagesFall Out Boy is endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for president.
“This is the most important election of our lifetime, and standing on the sideline is not an option,” the “Dance, Dance” rockers tweeted. “We endorse @JoeBiden. So please, go vote. Lives depend on it.”
The band also shared a photo of a campaign sign stylizing Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris‘ initials like the Van Halen logo, along with the caption, “Runnin’ Against the Devil.”
Meanwhile, Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext has announced he’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election.
In an Instagram post, Vext lists “big tech censorship, Antifa, mainstream media, Hollywood elitists and [Black Lives Matter’s] outright hypocritical barbarism” as reasons why he’s endorsing Trump.
Over the summer, Vext posted a video promoting a conspiracy theory that individuals such as Hillary Clinton and billionaire investor George Soros, both of whom are subject to a number of right-wing conspiracy theories, are paying the anti-fascist Antifa movement to instigate violence within Black Lives Matter protests in an attempt to distract the media from their own alleged wrongdoings. He also said that he’d never experienced racism in his life.
He later deleted the video, and claimed he was merely explaining a “theoretical scenario” that didn’t necessarily reflect his own beliefs.
