98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Faith inspires Bailey Zimmerman’s new tattoo

July 31, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Bailey Zimmerman‘s got some fresh ink.

The “Fall In Love” hitmaker recently posted photos of him getting inked and the faith-inspired end product on Instagram.

“Just Believe,” reads Bailey’s new tattoo that goes across his right arm; a Christian cross replaces the “i” in “believe.”

Check out pictures of Bailey’s fresh inspirational tattoo on his Instagram.

Bailey’s “Religiously” is now in the top 10 and rising up the country charts. He’s also on tour with Morgan Wallen on the One Night At A Time World Tour, with upcoming stops in Columbus, Ohio, and Boston, Massachusetts, on August 12 and August 16, respectively.

For Bailey’s full tour schedule and tickets, visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts