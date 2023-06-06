Faith Hill + Tim McGraw’s Daughter Sends Sunlight Back at Shade-Throwers

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Faith Hill + Tim McGraw’s Daughter Addresses Using Ozempic and Social Media Trolls

Gracie McGraw, whose famous folks are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, has defended herself against negative comments, about using a weight-loss drug for medical reasons.

Gracie had posted a “black and white bikini pic” of her body, on Instagram, with the caption, “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!” The Broadway performer added, “I did use Ozempic, last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of mounjaro for my PCOS, as well as working out. No need to accuse, when I have been open about it [sic].”

Fans rushed to Gracie’s defense. One commented, “Why does it bother you? A simple clap for another woman feeling confident in her own skin would suffice. It’s not that hard [sic].“