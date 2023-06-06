Faith Hill + Tim McGraw’s Daughter Sends Sunlight Back at Shade-Throwers
Gracie McGraw, whose famous folks are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, has defended herself against negative comments, about using a weight-loss drug for medical reasons.
Gracie had posted a “black and white bikini pic” of her body, on Instagram, with the caption, “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!” The Broadway performer added, “I did use Ozempic, last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of mounjaro for my PCOS, as well as working out. No need to accuse, when I have been open about it [sic].”
Fans rushed to Gracie’s defense. One commented, “Why does it bother you? A simple clap for another woman feeling confident in her own skin would suffice. It’s not that hard [sic].“