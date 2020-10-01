Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Set Spending Limits and Make DIY Gifts for Each Other
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have an agreement, which has served the couple well, they say… They have vowed to only spend one hundred dollars on gifts for each other.
McGraw explained this, after he told Jimmy Kimmel that he only got roses for his wife, for her recent birthday (September 21st). “A couple of years ago we decided that what we’re going to do is we’re only going to spend a hundred dollars each for Christmases or birthdays. I mean every now and then, I’ll go over the limit and do something stupid. But for the most part, for the last four or five years, we’ve tried to stick to about a hundred bucks each to give gifts.”
McGraw hasn’t broken the agreement. In fact, he did create a special DIY present for Hill. It’s a coffee mug which he hand-painted. “Isn’t it gorgeous?” McGraw said as he showed it off to Kimmel, “I don’t even know if I can read it … This is my intelligent songwriting: As the sun sets, I will love you more.”
Kimmel replied: “That’s beautiful, except for, don’t you drink coffee in the morning?”
Tim tried to save face, then: “[Faith] could throw some tequila in it for the evening,” replied McGraw.
Um, don’t quit your day job Tim.
