Faith Hill Shares Rare Pictures To Celebrate 22nd Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are both superstars in their own rights but they are also husband and wife.

Two of the biggest people in country music just celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Faith shared a few rare pictures of the couple on her Instagram writing, “My soul man, my soul mate, my everything. My one and only. Another 22 years is a good place to start. Happy Anniversary my love.”

The couple says that doing fun things together as well as giving each other space to be apart are big factors in making their marriage last. Here are some of the rare pictures from Country Music Nation.