Faith Hill On Filming Intimate Scene With Tim Mcgraw In ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw star for the first time in a series together in “1883” and Hill says she felt uncomfortable filming an intimate scene with her husband of 25 years.
“It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation,” Faith told PEOPLE about a scene where they took a bath together. “I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different,” she said. “For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.”
Elsewhere in the interview Faith says that she and Tim never work on scenes until they get on set so, “we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”