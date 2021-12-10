      Weather Alert

Faith Hill On Filming Intimate Scene With Tim Mcgraw In ‘1883’

Dec 10, 2021 @ 8:52am
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw star for the first time in a series together in “1883” and Hill says she felt uncomfortable filming an intimate scene with her husband of 25 years.

It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation,” Faith told PEOPLE about a scene where they took a bath together.  “I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different,” she said. “For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.

Elsewhere in the interview Faith says that she and Tim never work on scenes until they get on set so, “we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.

