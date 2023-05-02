98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Faith Hill made Tim McGraw’s “favorite meal” for his birthday

May 2, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Tim McGraw celebrated his 56th birthday on May 1 with a good ol’ Southern meal prepared by his wife, Faith Hill.

The scrumptious platter consisted of pot roast, rice and gravy, peas and cornbread, collard greens and sweet tea.

“My husband couldn’t wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner,” Faith wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her home-cooked food.

Faith’s clip got people salivating, including actress Rita Wilson, who commented, “Oh that looks delicious! Happy Birthday, Tim!!!”

Tim’s new single, “Standing Room Only,” is in the top 30 and rising up the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
4

Miranda Lambert Shares How She Feels Having No Label
5

Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

Recent Posts