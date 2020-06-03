Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Facebook announced Tuesday that the company has removed accounts associated with white nationalism, after some of the accounts encouraged bringing weapons to protests.
Some of the now-deleted accounts were related to The Proud Boys and The American Guard, two groups which Facebook had deemed as dangerous, for their white nationalist rhetoric.
Facebook has also deleted accounts which had falsely claimed to be antifa, to discredit the movement. The accounts were allegedly removed for behavior and not for political content.