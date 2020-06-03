      Weather Alert

Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts

Jun 3, 2020 @ 8:50am
Facebook announced Tuesday that the company has removed accounts associated with white nationalism, after some of the accounts encouraged bringing weapons to protests.

Some of the now-deleted accounts were related to The Proud Boys and The American Guard, two groups which Facebook had deemed as dangerous, for their white nationalist rhetoric.

Facebook has also deleted accounts which had falsely claimed to be antifa, to discredit the movement.  The accounts were allegedly removed for behavior and not for political content.

