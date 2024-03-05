Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads: Experiencing Outages

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Try not to panic if you cannot access your social media today.

Meta-owned brands Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads have all been experiencing outage issues since Tuesday morning.

According to DownDetector, all sites stopped loading around 9 a.m. CT.

There is some word emerging, now, as to what has caused the issues. It appears to be related to the mega-company’s own loading procedures. And that’s coinciding with the removal of Facebook News from its platform.

What do you do when you cannot access your social media accounts?