Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads: Experiencing Outages
March 5, 2024 12:28PM CST
Try not to panic if you cannot access your social media today.
Meta-owned brands Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads have all been experiencing outage issues since Tuesday morning.
According to DownDetector, all sites stopped loading around 9 a.m. CT.
There is some word emerging, now, as to what has caused the issues. It appears to be related to the mega-company’s own loading procedures. And that’s coinciding with the removal of Facebook News from its platform.
What do you do when you cannot access your social media accounts?
