Fabolous explains why Tamia and Ashanti are both featured on “So Into You”
Def JamThe verse-for-verse Verzuz battle on Monday night was a celebration of New York rap legends Jadakiss and Fabolous, and their respective catalogs.
During the battle, Fab explained why his 2003 hit single, “So Into You” featured vocals from Ashanti and not the song’s original singer, Tamia.
“There is a lot of back and forth about how it was Tamia and Ashanti … Tamia is who the original song came from,” Fabolous explained. “Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time, so we got Ashanti to do the song. When we did the video, [Tamia] was back.”
With Ashanti on vocals, Tamia appeared in the video for the song that peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Fabolous claimed Ashanti’s busy schedule and Murder Inc CEO Irv Gotti were to blame for her not being able to do the song’s video. However, Ashanti wrote, “Noooooo, Imma text you and tell you the real story!” in the post’s comments.
Tamia also disputed Fab’s story, tweeting that she’s never had any surgery. “25 years. 8 albums. 0 throat surgeries,” she wrote, along with a pic of all of her albums.
This isn’t the first story we’ve heard of Ashanti being undercut by Irv Gotti during her early years of success. As previously reported, Fat Joe revealed Irv originally wanted Jennifer Lopez and not Ashanti for their collaborative single, “What’s Luv.”
By Rachel George
