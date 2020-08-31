FAA Approves Amazon Prime Air Drones
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Your Amazon Prime package could someday come to you by drone.
On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration designated Amazon as an “air carrier.”
That clears the way for Amazon to start trial drone deliveries.
Prime Air has no specific start date. But Amazon has already tested drone deliveries in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in the UK.
How many will be allowed in a specific area? Critics worry that they could eventually be buzzing around us like mosquitoes.