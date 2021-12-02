      Weather Alert

Extroverted or Introverted? One of You May Have Better Financial Outcomes

Dec 2, 2021 @ 10:30am
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home
Extroverted?  You May Have Better Financial Outcomes

When it comes to money, your personality has a huge impact on financial decision making and risk taking.

University of Georgia researchers looked at the “Big Five” personality traits:  openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism (OCEAN).

They identified three distinct combinations of traits with financial outcomes.

Study leader, Ph.D student Jim Exley says, “Based on our results, the people with the best financial outcomes tend to be those who are well-adjusted, more extroverted and less neurotic.  They’re also willing to take some risks, but they don’t take too many.”

Exley adds, “The industry requires us to measure this thing called risk; but I was talking to people and understood that there’s more to somebody’s financial life than just their risk tolerance.”

Seek out more, here:  (EurekAlert!)

  • A study finds that people who are well-adjusted, more extroverted, and less neurotic tend to have the best financial outcomes in life—suggesting there’s a lot more than risk tolerance involved when it comes to someone’s financial choices
TAGS
#Extrovert #Finances #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Holiday Lights Up? Here's When to Turn Them Off Each Night + Fire Safety
Happy Thanksgiving to You!
Don't Text "OK"
Brett Young Wants to Duet with his Country Music Hero: Tim McGraw
Vince Gill + Rita Wilson Count Their Blessings in a Festive New Duet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On