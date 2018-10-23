EXPLODING TOILET-FLUSHING SYSTEM RECALLED

Do you own a Flushmate pressure-assisted flushing system? Millions of people do, but now they are being recalled because they can explode your toilet. The Flushmate is a gizmo you install inside your toilet tank to give your toilet more “oomph”. The defective systems can burst, releasing stored pressure, which can lift the tank lid and shatter the tank. Flushmate said it received 1,446 reports in the U.S. and seven complaints in Canada of the systems blowing up, resulting in nearly two dozen injuries. The recall, announced Thursday, affects about 1.5 million Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems. If you own one, you are urged to stop using the flushing systems immediately, turn off the water supply system to the unit and flush the toilet to release any internal pressure. Read the full story from CBS News here.