Experts Say Small Gatherings Are a Big Factor in Spreading COVID-19

Aug 31, 2020 @ 11:38am

There won’t be many large-scale gatherings during Labor Day Weekend – but health experts say smaller get-togethers can still be a big risk.

One doctor tells USA Today “these small events add up to a lot” and said he’s treated a number of patients who contracted the virus at barbecues.

A study out of Maryland, last month, reveals that nearly half the people who tested positive for coronavirus had attended a family gathering.  And about one quarter had attended a house party.

