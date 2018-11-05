Experts Say Doing This Can Make You A Happier Person

You may have heard that the clock change can make a person feel more rundown and even depressed. But experts have just revealed a great way to combat those symptoms.

Breaking out the Christmas boxes and getting started trimming the tree earlier can actually make you a happier person.

A new study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology says it’s all about tapping into your nostalgic emotions and reminding you of good times.

More so, those who decorate their homes convey an image of being a friendly, sociable, and accessible neighbor. Here’s the full story from Pop Sugar.