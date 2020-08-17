      Weather Alert

Experts Push for Flu Shots to Avoid “Twindemic”

Aug 17, 2020 @ 12:32pm
Woman receiving an injection in her arm

You’ve probably heard some health experts saying the fall and winter could be worse with coronavirus.  Some of that concern involves the advent of flu season.

The running catchphrase is “twindemic.”  No one wants COVID-19 and the flu, both running rampant.

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield, as well as infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, strongly urge each of us to get a flu shot.  Fauci says flu shots “at least blunt the effect of one of those two potential respiratory infections.”

It’s a good way to work smarter not harder on your good health, for this fall.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
TAGS
#CDC #DrFauci #FluShot #LiveSmarterNotHarder #Twindemic #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again