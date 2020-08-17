Experts Push for Flu Shots to Avoid “Twindemic”
Woman receiving an injection in her arm
You’ve probably heard some health experts saying the fall and winter could be worse with coronavirus. Some of that concern involves the advent of flu season.
The running catchphrase is “twindemic.” No one wants COVID-19 and the flu, both running rampant.
Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield, as well as infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, strongly urge each of us to get a flu shot. Fauci says flu shots “at least blunt the effect of one of those two potential respiratory infections.”
It’s a good way to work smarter not harder on your good health, for this fall.