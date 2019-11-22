Experts Predict Christmas Tree Shortage
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In what could turn out to be good news for the artificial Christmas tree industry, experts are predicting a shortage of real trees this year.
The limited inventory is the result of factors that go all the way back to 2008, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. Because the U.S. was in the midst of a recession, farmers planted far fewer trees that year; trees that would have grown and been sold this year. Of the trees that did get planted, thousands that were planted in Oregon and North Carolina fell victim to exceptionally hot, dry summers in 2017 and 2018.
“Christmas trees are a cyclical thing where they have to plant every single year,” says Kathy Kogut, executive director of the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association. “So if you plant 1,000, then 10 years later 1,000 will be ready. But if you lose some, then you’re not going to have those ready 10 years later.” Here’s the complete story from Fox 32 Chicago.