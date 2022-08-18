Expecting Parents Are Googling These Names to See If They’re Socially Acceptable

Some of most popular names spiking parents’ curiosities include Zelda, Shrek, Barbie, Batman, Eleven, and Cinderella.

Popular culture can cause a spike in the use of character names for babies.

However, experts at Bella Baby say it’s wise to think about how a baby would carry such a name into adulthood.

And times change, meanings change. Years ago, there was a trend to name a girl “Isis,” after a powerful goddess. But that’s not what we think of, any more, when we hear that name…

