98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Chris Miles
2:00pm - 7:00pm

Expecting Parents Are Googling These Names to See If They’re Socially Acceptable

August 18, 2022 1:02PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Some of most popular names spiking parents’ curiosities include Zelda, Shrek, Barbie, Batman, Eleven, and Cinderella.

Popular culture can cause a spike in the use of character names for babies.

However, experts at Bella Baby say it’s wise to think about how a baby would carry such a name into adulthood.

And times change, meanings change.  Years ago, there was a trend to name a girl “Isis,” after a powerful goddess.  But that’s not what we think of, any more, when we hear that name…

See more, here:  (mirror.co.uk)

More about:
#BabyNames
#Expecting
#Googling
#Mylestones

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

10 Country Songs About Growing Up - Which Will Make You Bawl Like a Baby

Recent Posts