Expecting Parents Are Googling These Names to See If They’re Socially Acceptable
August 18, 2022 1:02PM CDT
Getty Images
Some of most popular names spiking parents’ curiosities include Zelda, Shrek, Barbie, Batman, Eleven, and Cinderella.
Popular culture can cause a spike in the use of character names for babies.
However, experts at Bella Baby say it’s wise to think about how a baby would carry such a name into adulthood.
And times change, meanings change. Years ago, there was a trend to name a girl “Isis,” after a powerful goddess. But that’s not what we think of, any more, when we hear that name…
