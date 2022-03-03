      Weather Alert

Expect A Cold Thursday

Mar 3, 2022 @ 4:42am

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43…..COLD RAIN ARRIVES AT NIGHT!

Saturday: Windy and WARMER!………A mixture of sun and clouds in the morning….Chance for rain in the late afternoon….High 65!…Southwest winds to 30 mph!

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning….Becoming cloudy by the afternoon with rain by Evening….High 45 to 50…..Mid 50s just south of Joliet!
.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35…..

