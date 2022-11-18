98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ex-Young Football Coach Admits To Stealing Team Funds

November 18, 2022 12:01PM CST
A former youth football coach in Pittsfield, Illinois is admitting to stealing team funds.  Matthew Robinson pleaded guilty this week to theft charges and was sentenced to probation.  Police say Robinson used the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club’s checking account to make unauthorized purchases.  He was employed by a local business that donated services to a local family that suffered a house fire.  Robinson is accused of defrauding the family by collecting money from them for those donated services.

 

