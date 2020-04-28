Ex-Runaways singer Cherie Currie’s star-studded new album, ‘Blvds of Splendor,’ released digitally today
Robert Sebree/Blackheart RecordsFormer Runaways singer Cherie Currie‘s latest solo album, Blvds of Splendor, got its global release today as a digital download and via streaming services.
The record features guest appearances by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses band mates Slash and Duff McKagan, Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle, actress/singer Juliette Lewis, and the sibling Australian duo The Veronicas.
Corgan wrote the album’s title track, on which he duets with Currie. Blvds of Splendor was produced by former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, who started working on the project with Cherie back in 2010.
The album had previously been released in 2019 as a limited-edition vinyl LP as a Record Store Day exclusive, but the new digital version features three bonus tracks. They include a cover of The Monroes‘ 1982 gem “What Do All the People Know?” and a rendition of The Runaways’ “Queens of Noise” that features Dalle, Lewis and The Veronicas.
Currie has been posting a series of behind-the-scenes videos on YouTube showing Cherie working on Blvds of Splendor with her various collaborators. The latest clip boasts footage of her and Corgan recording the title track.
The video shows Billy explaining to Cherie what he was writing about in the song. “I was trying to think [about] that feeling when you really love somebody and they’re just being a pain in the a**,” he says. “It’s that kind of feeling of like, ‘If you only knew how much I love you…’”
Here’s the Blvds of Splendor track list:
“Mr. X”
“Roxy Roller”
“You Wreck Me”
“Black Magic”
“Blvds of Splendor”
“Force to Be Reckoned With”
“Bad and Broken”
“Rock & Roll Oblivion”
“Shades”
“Draggin’ the Line”
“Breakout”
“The Air That I Breathe”
“What Do All the People Know?”*
“Gimme”*
“Queens of Noise”*
*= bonus track.
